Madhya Pradesh: Labour Mafias trap around 50 tribal workers, video of seeking help goes viral

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): The labour mafias have trapped around 50 tribal workers in a truck from Dabiya village of Shivpuri district on the pretext of work in a factory.

The mafias put the tribal workers along with their kids in a truck and took them near Maharashtra border. The trapped worker somehow managed to escape from the truck and sought help from the local residents. Meanwhile, coordinator of Sahariya Kranti Sanjay Bechain met and assured them of help.

They also recorded a video of seeking help and the video went viral on social media. In the viral video, tribal workers were seeking help and narrated their story. One of the tribal workers said that the mafias told them to work in the sugar cane field in Indore. They put them in the truck and covered them with a tarpaulin.

After which, Sanjay Bechain, spoke to the Maharashtra Police in this whole matter and appealed to state Home Minister Narottam Mishra that the laborers be freed who were forcibly taken from Shivpuri. He also appealed that all the laborers should safely return to their villages and strict action should be taken against the accused.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 08:49 PM IST