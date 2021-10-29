Madhya Pradesh: PIL filed demanding financial assistance for kin of covid-dead employees in Damoh by-election

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A PIL was filed in the High Court challenging the death of 100 government employees due to coronavirus on-duty in the Damoh by-election. The petition claims that no financial assistance was given to the kin of the deceased.

During the hearing of the petition, a list of late government employees and their relatives of Corona was presented on behalf of the petitioner.

Accepting the request, the dual bench has fixed the next hearing on November 18.

The petition, filed on behalf of Dr Jaya Thakur, said that during the Damoh by-election, about 100 on-duty government employees died of the corona, of which 66 victims were teachers.

The data has been confirmed by the District Education Officer.

"No compensation has been given to the dependents of the employees who have died due to corona infection in election duty," said the petition.

According to the notification issued by the Election Commission, financial assistance of Rs 30 lakh was assured in case of death due to corona.

"The petition demands financial assistance of one crore rupees and government jobs to the families of the government employees who died in the by-elections."

The Central and State Election Commission along with the Central and State Election Commission was made non-applicants.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 12:41 PM IST