Madhya Pradesh: Mock drill ahead of PM’s visit

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Protection Group (SPG) and police department carried out a mock drill ahead of the visit of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday. Along with four wheelers and ambulance in the cavalcade, choppers also flew above the Jamboree ground during the mock drill.

The top police officials monitored the preparations around Jamboree ground and Barkatullah University to the railway station.

The cavalcade of SPG and police included three dozen of four-wheelers, which moved on the route to be used for PM’s visit. A pilot vehicle headed the cavalcade that moved around the helipad and ground.

The police had barricaded the routes during the drill. The Jamboree maidan was sealed from all sides and the traffic was diverted towards other routes. The route from Mahatma Gandhi square to the Awadhpuri square remained diverted for nearly two hours.

The commuters were seen arguing with police for diversion without prior information. The Jamboree maidan route will remain sealed until the event.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 12:26 AM IST