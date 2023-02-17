Madhya Pradesh: MLA Sachin Birla dedicates development projects worth Rs 1.25 crore to public in Sanawad

Photo: Representative Image

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Fulfilling the long-anticipated wishes of residents, local MLA Sachin Birla on Friday dedicated development projects worth Rs 1.25 crore to residents of Sanawad-Barwaha area, during the ongoing Vikas Yatra.

MLA performed Bhumi Pujan for the construction of Mata ki Bari in Belam village at a cost of Rs 3 lakh. He also announced to give Rs 3 Lakh for construction of Rajput Community building, Rs 7 Lakh for Ram temple in Belam village, Rs 21,000 to SC community people, Rs 3 lakh to Mahila Mandal in Amaltha village, Rs 50k for construction of Shiv temple at Hamirpura village, Rs 50k for construction of Bairav Temple in Kithur village, Rs 25k for gaushala, Rs 2 lakh for construction of Mankar community building, Rs 50k to Gurjar Mahila Manda among other. Janpad vice president Virendra Male announced to provide Rs 1 lakh for the construction of Shiva temple from fund.

MLA assured the villagers for early implementation of development works with regular feedbacks. BJP Kisan Morcha district president Mahesh Gurjar, rural mandal president Laxman Kag and district president Dinesh Saad also attended the yatra.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Four killed as bus hits motorcycle in Sanawad

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)