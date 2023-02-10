Madhya Pradesh: Four killed as bus hits motorcycle in Sanawad

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Four labourers were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding bus near Sanawad in Khargone district on Friday, an official said.

A bus moving at high speed (carrying registration number MP 09 FA-7569) was coming from Khargone when it hit the bike at an intersection. After the bus hit the bike, two people died on the spot due to the impact of the accident, and two others succumbed to injuries while being rushed to a hospital and the bike got completely mangled. They belonged to Bhogavan village and were on their way to Bedia for some work. After the accident, the bus driver immediately fled the spot.

Those killed in the accident have been identified as Lokendra Tantu (25), Vikas Sewrakam (19), Shantilal (45) and Dinesh Gyarasilal. On being informed, sub-divisional officer (Revenue) BS Kales, tehsildar Shivram Kanashe and SHO Mansaram Romde rushed to the spot of the accident and cleared the traffic with the help of the locals. The police have seized the bus and Sanawad police have registered a case.

The bus driver was trying to overtake the motorcycle when the accident happened, the official said. All four bodies were taken to the Government Hospital for post-mortem. However, angered by the increasing cases of road accidents in the region recently, locals created a ruckus at police station premises for about 1 hour, on which TI Romde assured them of the early arrest of the bus driver and of taking legal action against the owner of the bus. Further investigation is underway.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)