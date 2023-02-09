Madhya Pradesh: Police nab gang of diesel thieves, recover car, 100 litre diesel in Sanawad

Representative Image

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone SP Dharmaveer Singh has given instructions to all SHOs to spread awareness and prevent crimes. As part of the drive action was taken against a gang of diesel thieves on Thursday.

Sanawad police have nabbed a gang of three thieves for stealing diesel from vehicles and also seized around 100 of litres diesel worth Rs 10,000 and an Indica Car worth from their possession.

As per the complainant, Dhanraj Singh Silawat, 28 years old, public relations officer, Kedareshwar Infrastructure Private Limited, Aurangabad reported on February 2, 2023, that around 100 litres of diesel were stolen from a poclain machine parked in Sagadiyav village. Following the complaint, a case was booked under Section 379 of IPC against unidentified miscreants at Sanawad police station.

During vehicle checking, police intercepted a suspicious vehicle along a kuccha road in the village and recovered around 100 litres of diesel and the Indica vehicle from the possession of the three accused, while one of the accused fled from the spot. During the investigation, they accepted to have committed the crime.

Those arrested have been identified as Ashif Anjum, 35, Jawed Mohammad, 35, and IkhtiyarMukhtiyar, 37, all residents of Sagadiyav village while another accused named Shehnawaz Ismail is at large.

A police team led by Sanawad SHO MR Romde played a key role in this regard. Police have launched a search operation to nab the accused who is at large. Further investigations are underway.

