Madhya Pradesh: MLA records grievances during Vikas Yatra in Sanawad

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): On Sunday, the Vikas Yatra began from ward no 18 of Sanawad town in Khargone district to commemorate Sant Ravidas Jayanti, in the presence of local MLA Sachin Birla.

While addressing the crowd, the MLA stated that the Yatra aims to connect people of the region with welfare schemes and programmes in order to improve lives of all citizens. According to CM Chouhan's orders, complaints will be handled expeditiously (at everyone’s doorstep), and unfinished projects will be completed.

Locals have complained that electricity poles installed in the middle of the road and a fountain at the trisection are obstructing commuters. The MLA directed Amit Thakur, assistant engineer with the electricity department, to remove the poles and dangling wires.

The residents also complained about drinking water supply, roads, drainage system, electricity, housing and pension schemes.

The MLA distributed acceptance letters to recipients of the CM Public Welfare (Sambal) Scheme and other schemes in various wards. Officials from the municipality, electricity, education and women and children's development departments also took part in the Yatra.

Several state-run welfare schemes, including Ayushman, Sambal Yojana, Ladli Laxmi, CM Self Employment Scheme, CM Land Rights Scheme and many others were made public.

SDM BS Kalesh, tehsildar Shivram Kanase, CMO Vikas Dabur, patwari Narayan Dassane, councillors including Gangabharti Sharma and Bunty Rathore and other party workers were also present.

