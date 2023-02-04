Madhya Pradesh: Vikas Yatra preparation meeting concludes in Sanawad

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting to chalk out the strategy of Vikas Yatra (Development Rally) was chaired at Sanawad municipal council office in the presence of MLA Sachin Birla, councillors, public representatives and administrative officers.

Notably, the rally would be taken out for a fortnight, from February 5 to 20. MLA Birla said that foundation stones would be laid for all development works that had been sanctioned and those completed would be inaugurated. Beneficiaries of Central and State government schemes would be identified and given the benefits through this yatra.

He added that the yatra will be launched in urban and rural areas. The agenda fixed in this was explained in detail in the meeting. Leader of the opposition, municipality Gajendra Upadhyay said that the responsibilities assigned to the officers and employees of the administration during the Yatra would be actively performed by them.

Along with this, BJP leader Anil Ajmera gave detailed information about the preparation of the wards in which development works will be inaugurated and Bhoomi Pujan will be done during the Vikas Yatra. This also included honouring the people of the beneficiary-oriented scheme and distributing profit letters to them. Separate duties were also assigned to the remaining officials. Shyam Maheshwari asked all the officers to take assigned tasks seriously. Tehsildar Shivram Kanase, CMO Vikas Dabur and others were also present at the meeting.

