Madhya Pradesh: Residents call off protest after assurance from MLA in Sanawad

Construction of bridge over Bakur River, approach road

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 03, 2023, 08:26 PM IST
Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Local residents called off their five-day-long hunger strike for the construction of a bridge over the Bakur River and approach road in Khangaon village after getting a written assurance from MLA that their grievance would be redressed.

Villagers even threatened to hold a massive demonstration if the construction works of the bridge (connecting Khangaon-Khedi village) and the 1-km-long approach road do not begin within two months.

MLA Birla along with local public representatives held discussions with newly appointed collector Shivraj Singh Verma.

MLA said that residents are facing immense hardships due to the absence of a bridge over the Bakur River. Residents have no alternative but to cross the river on rubber tubes. For the children, the dangerous river crossing is their only way to reach school.

Village representatives said that villagers have been demanding a bridge and approach road for several years now and have submitted memorandums to officials and politicians whenever they visit the village, but the problem remains unresolved.

Notably, the MLA along with the SDM, CEO and officials of the concerned departments earlier too have undertaken an inspection of the site for the construction of a bridge over the river but to no avail.

