Madhya Pradesh: Rs 5.3 crore to be pumped for infra in Bedia Mirchi Mandi in Sanawad

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Bedia Mirchi Mandi (chilli market), Asia's second-largest chilli market, is expected to be revitalised after the Shivraj government sanctioned Rs 5.33 crore for the development of essential facilities in mandi.

MLA Sachin Birla stated that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state agriculture minister Kamal Patel were informed of the difficulties that chilli traders and farmers in Bedia Mirchi Mandi were facing.

As a result, the Shivraj government has approved Rs 5.33 crore for the second phase of the Bediya Mirchi Mandi conversion project.

It is worth mentioning that the traders and farmers of the mandi have agitated several times due to increasing incidents of theft and chaos in the mandi.

Recently, a delegation of traders and farmers met Khargone district collector and SP along with the MLA and apprised them of the problems of mandi. Meanwhile, after the approval of Rs 5.33 crore for the development of mandi, the traders have expressed their delight. They claimed that after the development of basic facilities, trade and business in mandi are expected to grow. As a result, farmers will receive a fair price for their produce, and the government will receive more revenue.

Chilli traders have requested that steps be taken to establish chilli-based industries in Bedia village.

The export of chillies from the Nimar region will generate significant foreign exchange earnings for the country, and the region will see an increase in employment opportunities.

Under this amount, levelling and road construction of Mandi courtyard at a cost of about Rs 2.05 crore, construction of internal road, drainage and retaining wall of Mandi at a cost of about Rs 1.24 crore, electrification of two open platforms at a cost of Rs 1.82 crore will be covered.

Along with this, external electrification work will be done at a cost of about Rs 20 lakh. Tenders for these works will be floated very soon.

