Indore: Armyman owes a dhadkan to veggie seller

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Heart of a 34-year-old brain dead person is now beating (again) but in the thoracic cavity of a 55-year-old armyman in Pune as the vital organ was airlifted from Indore on Monday morning and transplanted to the Army Institute of Cardio Thoracic Sciences (AICTS), Pune.

Earlier, three “Green Corridors” were prepared for the speedy transportation of kidneys and heart of Pradeep Aswani, a vegetable trader in Ujjain, who was declared brain dead on Sunday night.

A team of doctors from AICTS, Pune had reached Indore on Sunday night and the procedure of retrieval of the organ was started. Later, an ambulance carrying a heart, left Vishesh Jupiter Hospital at 8.50 am and reached the city airport in 16 minutes from where a special place of the Army flew away with the heart which was successfully transplanted to a soldier in Pune.

Pradeep Aswani had sustained a serious head injury in a road accident on the night of January 20 and was admitted to Vishesh Jupiter Hospital. His condition did not improve and the doctors declared him brain dead initially on Saturday evening and finally on Sunday evening.

Dean of MGM Medical College and ex-officio of the State Tissue and Transplant Organisation (SOTTO), Dr Sanjay Dixit, said, “The man’s grief-stricken family agreed to donate his organs, following which surgeons retrieved his heart, liver, kidneys, and corneas. All organs were allotted as per the waiting list of SOTTO and transplantation of organs was successful.”

ONE MAN GIFTS LIFE TO SEVEN

Along with heart transplant in Pune, Aswani’s liver was transplanted to a 57-year-old man in Vishesh Jupiter Hospital while his kidneys were transplanted to a 52-year-old woman in Choithram Hospital, and to a 51-year-old woman in Bombay Hospital. His skin and corneas were harvested and preserved in the respective skin and cornea bank.

My brother will live as a soldier: Bereaved sister

Aswani’s elder sister Neelam Khushlani said, “It is a matter of great pride for our family that my late brother’s heart is going to be transplanted to a soldier. I feel that (after the heart transplant) my brother will live as a soldier and serve the country.” Meanwhile, Aswani’s kidneys, liver and eyes will be transplanted to needy patients in local hospitals, said Sandipan Arya, a volunteer of “Muskan Group”, an organisation associated with the Indore Society for Organ Donation.

Hospital staff form human chain, cop band pay tribute

After the retrieval of organs, Aswani’s body was handed over to the family. Staff of Vishesh Jupiter Hospital also prepared a human chain while a police band performed to pay tribute to the deceased.

Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani, Divisional Commissioner Pawan Sharma, Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit, and others were also present.

Those who played a vital role

Medical superintendent of Vishesh Jupiter Hospital Dr CS Pandit, Dr Vasant Dakwale, Dr Bhavik Shah, Dr Ritesh Shah, Dr Tushar Patil, Bombay Hospital’s Dr Amit Joshi, transplant coordinator Sandeep Arya, Deepa Singh, SOTTO nodal officer Dr Manish Purohit, social worker Nidhi Sharma, sewadars of Muskan Group, traffic police, and administrative officials played an important role in giving new lease of life to many patients.

FP View

On January 27, 2023, when a Class 11 student reportedly died of cardiac arrest, her family decided to keep her alive through her cornea donation. Vrinda Tripathi, a student of a coaching Institute, fainted while leaving the classroom on Wednesday.

Apart from being India’s cleanest city and now a smart city, Indoreans have also shown that they possess a BIG HEART. In several cases especially over the past few years, it has been displayed how Indoreans have reacted in a quick response to donate the organs of their near and dear ones following their demise.

