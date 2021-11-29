Madhya Pradesh: Miscreant slit neck of old man, make away with neck of the body

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Terror prevailed in village Parasia under Tilwara police station of Jabalpur where a miscreant escaped by chopping off the neck of an old man with a sharp weapon.

After a scuffle with the old man, the accused slit the neck of the old man with a sharp weapon and fled with the neck.

The Tilwara police station is engaged in an investigation. The Dog Scout and FSL team are present at the scene.

Tilwara police station in-charge trainee DSP Rahul Saiyam said that a blood-soaked torso lying in the field in village Parasia has been recovered. The body is said to be of Gaya Prasad, 65, of Parasia.

Gaya Prasad lived by making a hut in the field.

The police could not find the neck of the body even after five hours post-incident.

