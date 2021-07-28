Madhya Pradesh: Minor rape survivor delivers baby inside police station in Chhindwara

Chhindwada (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old rape victim has given birth to a girl inside a police station in Chhindwara district. She went to the police station to lodge a complaint against the rapist.

The incident took place at Kundipura police station, Chhindwara district on Tuesday evening, sources said on Wednesday.

The victim, a resident of Ghat Parasiya village, told the police that she was being raped by a youth of her village on the pretext of marriage. She was to deliver a child, she asked the accused to get married with her, but he refuted the same.

The survivor approached to Kundipura police station. While her complaint was being lodged, she complained labour pain. In-charge of the police station, Purva Chourasia and other female staff took the girl to a vacant room and helped the survivor to deliver a baby.

“As she was going into acute labour pain, we didn’t have time to take her to hospital. Therefore, we decided to perform delivery at the hospital,” said a woman police constable.

She further said that a case under the relevant section of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences had been arrested and the accused had also been detained.