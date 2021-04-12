Madhya Pradesh ministers given charge of districts to deal with the scourge of corona

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has given charge of various districts to his ministers to deal with corona-related arrangements. The ministers have been asked to go to the districts and work to arrest the pandemic. The ministers will work for controlling corona cases, generating resources and looking after other arrangements. The Chief Minister has asked them to plunge into action.

Vishwash Sarang has been given the charge of Bhopal and Sehore, and Tulsi Silawat has got the charge of Indore. Similarly, Gopal Bhargava has been given the charge of Sagar and Narsingpur. In the same way, Vijay Shah has got Khandwa and Burhanpur, and Jagdish Devda has been given the charge of Ratlam.

The charge of Shahdol, Anuppur and Sidhi has been given to Bisahulal Singh. Shivpuri and Datia have been allotted to Yashodhara Raje Scindia. Bhupendra Singh has got Damoh, and Meena Singh has been given Umaria, Mandla and Dindori. Kamal Patel has been given the charge of Betul, Harda and Hoshangabad. Similarly, Brajesh Pratap Singh has got Panna, Katni and Chhatarpur.

Prabhuram Choudhary has been given Raisen and Vidisha and Mahendra Sisodia allotted Guna and Rajgarh. Pradyumnya Singh Tomar has got Gwalior and Prem Singh Patel Badwani. Omprakash Saklecha has been given the charge of Neemuch. The charge of Devas has been given to Usha Thakur and that of Jabalpur and Chhindwara to Arvind Bhadoria. Mohon Yadav has got Ujjain and Hardeep Singh Dang Khargon and Jhabua.

The charge of Dhar and Alirajpur has been given to Rajyawardhan Singh Dattigaon. Bharat Singh Kushwaha gets the charge of Morena and Sheopur. Similarly, Inder Singh Parmar has been given the charge of Agar and Shajapur. Ramkhelawan Patel has got the charge of Rewa, Satna and Singrauli. The charge of Balaghat and Seoni has been given to Ramkishore Kanwre. Brijesh Singh Yadav has got Ashoknagar and Suresh Dhakad has been given Niwadi and Tikamgarh. OPS Bhadoria has been given the charge of Bhind.