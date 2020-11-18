Madhya Pradesh: Minister Narottam Mishra seeks revised proposal for traffic directorate, command centre

State home minister Narottam Mishra asked officials to prepare revised proposal to establish the traffic directorate and command and control centre in the state.

Talking to media on Tuesday, Mishra said he has assessed the road safety measures based on the Supreme Court Road Safety Committee recommendations and has issued directions to the concerned departments at the meeting. The state’s three districts have maximum number of black spots. Khargone has 29 black spots, Sehore and Morena have 24 each. Mishra further said that people who will help the road accident victim and take him to hospital within one hour, known as golden hour, will be rewarded. They will be not questioned by police or by doctors. If they wanted to share information with the police, they are welcome. He added that NGOs and social organisations raise suggestions for safe transportation will be also awarded. They will get award of Rs 5 lakh, 3 lakh and 2 lakh.

He said a new police driver training school will be established in Datia. It will be based on the Tamil Naidu model. The minister asked to send the proposal within the 15 days for the school.

The ADG (police training and research institute) DC Sagar asked minister about the traffic violation penalty amount. The minister assured that the gazette notification will be issued shortly in this regard. The DGP Vivek Johari, ACS (home) Rajesh Rajora among others were present at the meeting.