Madhya Pradesh: Member of Parliament bows down in front of late coming doctor in Pachore health center

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): The member of parliament Rodmal Nagar himself bowed down in front of the late arrival of the doctor in charge at the Community Health Center Pachore.

The MP Rajgarh visited the Pachore health center to distribute fruits to the patients on the occasion of birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, on Saturday.

During his visit, he found that there was no doctor present at the hospital. The upset MP while returning from the hospital, he bowed down to the doctor thrice and then he left. He, however, delivered the message to the doctor in charge of the hospital in Gandhian gestures that he should take care of the time.

The MP has distributed fruits to the patients admitted in the hospital and talked to them about their health conditions. During this he also asked a patient about her new born baby and shower blessings.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 08:25 PM IST