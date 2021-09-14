Watch Video: Madhya Pradesh medical education minister claims to start medical courses in Hindi

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Medical education minister Vishwas Sarang has said that medical education will be provided in Hindi in Madhya Pradesh. Sarang said this on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, on Tuesday.

Medical education minister Sarang said that a committee will be formed that will decide on preparing the medical syllabus in Hindi. “The committee will also ensure that the syllabus is prepared and on how to implement it in a phased manner in state,” said Sarang.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University has also been established in Madhya Pradesh in 2011 with the aim to provide education of major subjects including engineering and medical education in Hindi. However, even after 10 years of its existence, there has been no progress in it so far.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 02:18 PM IST