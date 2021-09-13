Bhopal: Process of recruitment to one lakh posts soon, says Shivraj

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Monday the state government would initiate the process for recruitment on one lakh posts in a few days, as per the state government’s spokesperson. CM’s announcement came during a programme held on the occasion of a bhoomi-pujan programme of readymade garments unit of Gokuldas Exports Limited in Bhopal's Acharpura industrial area.

Chouhan said, “Employment is on top priority of the state government. The state government is starting process of recruitment to one lakh posts in a few days. Along with creation of job opportunities, entrepreneurship, self-employment is also being encouraged by the state government. There are huge employment opportunities in the private sector. In view of this, the pace of industrial development and industrial investment has been accelerated in the state. CM said, “In the last 17 months, 840 acres of land was allotted to 384 units despite Corona pandemic. With this, Rs 11000 cr capital investment will be made and 22000 people will get employment. Despite the circumstances of Corona crisis in the state, there has been an increase of 48% in the number of industrial units, 32% in land allocation, 33% in capital investment and 38 per cent in employment generation.”

At Acharpura, Chouhan also inaugurated water supply project work in Textile Park, Special Education Zone and industrial area. Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, Medical Education minister Vishwas Sarang, MLA from Berasia Vishnu Khatri, managing director of Gokuldas Exports Shivram Krishna Ganapati and officials attended the programme, as per the official information.

The CM said the unit proposed by Gokuldas Exports would be built on 10 acres of land. A capital investment of Rs 110 crore would be made by the company, in which employment would be available to more than 4000 local people. Also, more than three-fourth of the employees in the plant will be women. About 10000 people will get employment from this unit itself. Acharpura Industrial Area has been developed on 146 hectare land. There are 154 plots in Textile Park in which there is a potential of capital investment of Rs 800 crore for setting up industries.

CM said, “The state has taken a long leap in ease of doing business. The state now ranks fourth in the country…Labour based industries are being promoted in the state to create maximum employment opportunities.”

