Madhya Pradesh: Medical, dental and paramedical students to get insurance cover

BHOPAL: Medical, dental and paramedical students will be given the benefit of insurance cover during their study period in Madhya Pradesh. Nearly 15,000 students will be benefited in the state. Minister for medical education Vishwas Sarang made this announcement on Friday. It will be for all the students pursuing their professional courses in government medical colleges, autonomous medical colleges, dental colleges and nursing colleges. The institutes concerned will bear the financial burden of the annual premium.

The minister said, “ Students of medical colleges, dental colleges and paramedical colleges of the age group of 18 years to 35 years will be given the benefit of health insurance and accidental insurance. Medical claim will be up to Rs 2 lakh and Rs 10 lakh will be given in case of death. There is a provision of Rs 5 lakh in case of disability.”

He further said, “ Students will be given cashless cards, on the basis of which they can approach any government, as well as private, hospital for their treatment. If students have a history of any disease, it’ll also be covered in the mediclaim. Parents will not have to bear any financial burden on their wards’ insurance.”