Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: DAVV teachers also seek Rs 50 lakh insurance, Congress demands same for students

Indore: After non-teaching employees, now teaching staff of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has also sought Rs 50 lakh insurance cover against deaths due to COVID-19 even as Congress demanded the same for students if they were called for exams amid pandemic.

In its first virtual meeting after elections on Thursday, DAVV Teachers Association knows as DEVTA observed that it was unwarranted to call teachers for duty when neither the Central government nor state government or district administration ordered reopening of educational institutions.

The association also observed that at present it is summer break for teachers as per academic calendar so calling teachers to the university is totally uncalled for.

The association members stated that the heads of teaching departments can still call only limited numbers of teachers for duty, if need be.

However, the association stated that the university administration should first get all teaching and non-teaching staff an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh against deaths due to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders Vivek Khandelwal and Anup Shukla also reached the university and expressed their anguish over the state government’s decision to hold exams from June 29 to July 31.

“Amid COVID scare, the decision of examinations is insane. The government should not risk the lives of children by holding the exam at the time of COVID-19,” the leaders told in-charge vice-chancellor Prof Ashok Sharma. They pushed for general promotion of students and award of marks as per aggregates of previous years.

They stated that if students were still called for exams then they should be given Rs 50 lakh insurance cover.

It is to be noted that about a week back the non-teaching staff of DAVV had also sought Rs 50 lakh insurance cover if they were called for duty.