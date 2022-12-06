Madhya Pradesh: Masked men fire in air, escape with buffaloes in Gwalior

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A band of mask men shot in the air at Mandir Marg area in the city and escaped with buffaloes, sources said on Tuesday.

The sounds of bullet woke up the buffalo owner Ramesh who chased the culprits, but the criminals ran away.

The incident has been captured in CCTV cameras installed in the area. The owner of the buffaloes went to the police station to lodge a complaint, they did not listen to him, the owner said.

Nevertheless, when he contacted the senior officers, the police listened to him. About six mask men entered Ramesh’s house by scaling the boundary wall and take out three buffaloes.

Just as he woke up, he began to yell, but the culprits attacked him with sticks and fired in the air.

Ramesh, somehow, managed to save his life. Similarly, they made off with a buffalo of a resident of the same Mahaveer Singh Tomar. The cost of the buffalo is 3 lakh.

Senior superintendent of police Rajesh Dandotia said that the police had come to know of the incident and would take action into the case.

