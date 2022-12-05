Madhya Pradesh: Travel agency owner shot dead in Gwalior

Representational Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An owner of a travel agency was shot dead in Inderganj area on Sunday, the police said on Monday. After the post-mortem the police handed over the body to his family members who kept the body on road and staged a sit-in.

They demanded that the houses of those who murdered the man should be bulldozed and financial aid. On getting information, the police rushed to the spot.

According to reports, the director of the travel agency Ajim was shot dead on Sunday. The names of some people involved in the murder came to light.

The police registered a complaint against the murderers. After the police had handed over the body Aim to his family members, they went to Ramdas Ghati and staged sit-in on the road. They also blocked traffic.