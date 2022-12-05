e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Man shot dead outside house in Gwalior, motive behind murder not known

Madhya Pradesh: Man shot dead outside house in Gwalior, motive behind murder not known

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 04:30 PM IST
Representative Image |
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man was shot dead by unknown persons outside his residence on Sunday late evening.

According to the information received from the deceased’s cousin Sattar Usmani, Azim was talking to four to five unknown people outside his house in Teli ki Bajaria before being shot by one of them.

Azim was a driver by profession.

Later, the family members took Azim to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Chief Superintendent of police Vijay Bhadoria reached the spot after being reported about the incident. The police have registered a case against the unknown assailants and have begun an investigation. The reason for the murder is said to be unknown yet, CSP Bhadoria said.

He also said that the police are scanning the CCTV installed around the spot to get any clue about the killers. The body is sent for postmortem.

