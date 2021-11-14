Madhya Pradesh: Married woman raped in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old married woman was allegedly raped by her friend in Gwalior.

The victim woman, resident of Taraganj in the city, reached Padav police station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

She told police that she had met the accused Gopal Krishna Batham in a marriage function at Guda Gudi ka Naka, four years ago. After that a conversation started between them. In 2017, Gopal called her to the Sai Nath Guest House in the Padav area to meet her.

She further told police that when she reached there, Gopal threatened her and assaulted her. After committing the crime, the accused started blackmailing her.

When her husband came to know about the incident, he threw her out of the house and her parents also broke the relationship with her.

Later, the Gopal promised to marry her and she moved in a live-in relationship with him in a rented room near the Koteshwar temple. Gopal continued to have physical relationships with her. Whenever she asked to get married, he used to put off the matter. Meanwhile, she became pregnant two months ago. She told this to Gopal and asked him to marry him, he retracted. Gopal left her and ran away. The woman called him but the accused threatened to kill her.

Padav police station in charge Vivek Asthana says that the woman has lodged a complaint of rape on the pretext of marriage. A case has been registered and a police team has been sent out of the city to nab the accused, he added.

