Madhya Pradesh: Man gets life imprisonment for killing 3-yr-old kid

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Additional session court here in Jobat sentenced life imprisonment to an accused who gruesomely murdered a three-year-old child on March 19 this year.

Accused Nankiya Najru, 50, a local resident was held guilty of crime under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code. Court also slapped penalty of Rs 2,000.

He murdered one Rovind, son of Mahendra on March 19, while the child was playing in a farm field near his paternal uncle Dilip.

Nankiya was passing by carrying a dragger. Rovind started shouting out of fear upsetting Nankiya who attacked him with a dragger. Rovind died on the spot.

Deceasedís uncle who witnessed entire incident, rushed to the police station and lodged a police case against Nankiya. He was arrested on the same day.

Police produced challan before the local court within a week and court categorised the offence in rarest of rare category and during trial, court sentenced life imprisonment.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 12:17 AM IST