Indore Airport News: Several Flights To Delhi & Mumbai Cancelled Last Minute; Angry Passengers Demand Answers

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Several flights from Indore operating on Mumbai and Delhi routes were cancelled last-minute on Friday, leading to passenger inconvenience at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport.

The airport sources said that normalcy will be restored from January 27 as the airport is busy due to Republic Day preparations.

Star Air abruptly canceled its flights on the Indore-Mumbai-Gondia route. Similarly, Air India's four flights on the Delhi-Indore route remained canceled for the sixth straight day. ​​Furious, passengers staged protests at the airport, raised multiple complaints due to the flight cancellations.

Star Air cancels four flights without a valid reason

According to information, Star Air started operating flights between Indore, Mumbai, and Gondia barely 10 days ago. The scheduled flight arrived in Indore from Mumbai at 5:50 PM and departed for Gondia at 6:20 PM. The return flight from Gondia arrived in Indore at 9:30 PM and departed for Mumbai at 10:00 PM.

The new low cost carrier, on Friday, canceled all four flights to Mumbai, and Gondia.

Passengers, with bookings in these flights, learnt upon the cancellation when they arrived at the airport. Angry, they demanded answers from the company. Passengers complained that the airline officials did not give any concrete reason. They cited that it was due to "operational reasons" that the flights were cancelled last minute.

Company officials, then, tried to pacify the passengers and offered them refunds and rebooking options.

Delhi flights canceled

Besides Star Air, Air India's four flights operating in the morning and afternoon on the Delhi-Indore route were also canceled on Friday. These flights are being cancelled daily since January 21.

Expect normalcy from January 27

According to officials, flights at the airport have been temporarily suspended due to preparations for the air show during the Republic Day parade in Delhi. Therefore, these flights will remain canceled until January 26th. Flight operations on the Delhi-Indore route will resume from January 27th, providing relief to passengers.