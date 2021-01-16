Madhya Pradesh: Marginal drop in day temperature as mercury soars at night in western region.

BHOPAL: The western region recorded a marginal drop in the day temperature, while the night temperature soared. However, it was vice versa in the eastern region of Madhya Pradesh. The maximum rise in night temperature was 5.0 degrees Celsius in Shajapur. Even after a rise in the night temperature, Datia recorded 5.1 degrees Celsius, while Gwalior recorded 5.2 degrees Celsius and Raisen recorded 6.0 degrees Celsius at night in the western parts.

In the western region, Bhopal recorded a marginal drop of 0.2 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 27.6 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a rise of 2.8 degrees Celsius in the night temperature, which settled at 11.2 degrees Celsius — which was marginally above normal. Indore recorded a drop of 0.6 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 29.4 degrees Celsius, which was 3.0 degrees Celsius above normal, while it recorded a rise of 3.7 degrees Celsius in the night temperature of 14.8 degrees Celsius, which was 4.3 degrees Celsius above normal.

In the districts

Similarly, Rajgarh recorded a rise of 4.6 degrees Celsius in the night temperature at 10.8 degrees Celsius, while Hoshangabad recorded a rise of 3.5 degrees Celsius at 14.0 degrees Celsius. Shajapur recorded a rise of 5.0 degrees Celsius. Pachmarhi recorded a rise of 3.7 degreea Celsius at 8.2 degrees Celsius, while Ratlam recorded a rise of 4.0 degrees Celsius at 12.0 degrees Celsius.

Eastern region

The eastern region recorded a rise ranging up to 2.5 degrees Celsius in the day temperature. Sagar and Satna recorded a rise of 2.0 degrees Celsius in the day temperature. Sagar recorded 26.2 degrees Celsius and Satna recorded 24.7 degrees Celsius. Sidhi recorded rise of 2.4 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 23.6 degrees Celsius. Rewa, too, recorded a rise of 2.3 degrees Celsius in the day temperature at 24.5 degrees Celsius.