Madhya Pradesh under grip of freezing cold as mercury dips to 2.9 degrees

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh continued to face the brunt of bone-chilling cold on Friday. Umaria continued to freeze at 2.9 degree Celsius while Khajuraho shivered at 3.4 degree Celsius and Raisen recorded 3.8 degree Celsius on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday.

Nowgaon recorded 4.0 degree Celsius and Rewa recorded 4.4 degree Celsius while Satna recorded 5.4 degree Celsius. Damoh recorded 4.8 degree Celsius. Datia recorded 4.1 degree Celsius while Gwalior recorded 4.7 degree Celsius and Pachmarhi recorded 4.5 degree Celsius. Jabalpur recorded 5.5 degree Celsius.

Bhopal recorded 8.4 degree Celsius after marginal rise while Indore recorded 11.1 after a rise of 2.0 degree Celsius. Rajgarh recorded 6.2 degree Celsius and Shajapur recorded 7.0 degree Celsius while Guna recorded 6.6 degree Celsius. Tikamgarh recorded 5.4 degree Celsius.

Khandwa and Khargone recorded 8.4 degree Celsius and 8.8 degree Celsius respectively while Ratlam recorded 8.0 degree Celsius. Chhindwara recorded 7.0 degree Celsius. Seoni and Sidhi recorded 7.4 degree Celsius and 7.6 degree Celsius respectively.