Madhya Pradesh: Man whose wife was allegedly raped and murdered by her father ends life

BHOPAL/SEHORE (Madhya Pradesh): The 25-year-old man whose wife was allegedly raped and murdered by her father in Bhopal to take revenge on her, allegedly committed suicide in Sehore on Friday afternoon, said Sehore police.

Although, the cops have not found any suicide note, it is suspected that he was in a state of depression after rape and murder of his wife and he took the drastic step due to the depression only.

His relatives found him dead in his rented accommodation at Ichhawar town in Sehore district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was a resident of Kalapipal area in Ichhawar division of Sehore district. He was a labourer and had married the woman who belonged to another caste. Their marriage was not accepted by their families and they lived in a rented house in the area, said police.

The matter worsened to an extent that his father-in-law called his wife home after she had a failed delivery.

Police said father of the woman raped her before killing the victim. It pushed the man into depression and he had likely committed suicide for the same reason.

The father and brother of the woman have already been arrested by police.

The dead body of the woman and her dead foetus were recovered from a jungle in Ratibad police station on Sunday last.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 10:31 PM IST