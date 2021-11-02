Madhya Pradesh: Man rapes his daughter-in-law in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 55-year-old man raped his 26-year-old daughter-in-law in Naka Chandravadni area of the district, the police said.

The incident occurred on Monday night and the husband of the victim was not at home. The woman had tied the knot three years ago.

The victim said that she was sleeping alone in her room. The other members of the family were at another house in Dongarpur. Meanwhile her father-in-law came into her room and started misbehaving with her. When she showed her protest, the accused beat up and threatened to kill her.

The victim informed her mother about the whole incident on Tuesday morning. After that the family members reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

Jhansi road police station in charge Sanjeev Narayan Sharma said that acting on the complaint, a case has been registered against the accused father-in-law and started the investigation into the matter.

