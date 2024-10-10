 Madhya Pradesh Man Rapes 21-Year-Old Daughter Repeatedly For Four Years In Chhatarpur; Flees After Police Complaint
The man has been booked under POCSO Act as well as for rape under BNS. Police has launched a manhunt and further investigations have begun.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 08:12 PM IST
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old man has been booked for repeatedly raping his 21-year-old daughter in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur. The accused had been exploiting her sexually since four years. It was on Thursday that she mustered courage and filed the FIR at Lavkush Nagar police station.

The man has been booked under POCSO Act as well as for rape under BNS. He is currently on run and Chhattarpur police has launched a manhunt.

According to information, a 21-year-old girl reached out to police on October 10th and filed a complaint. She alleged that her father had been raping her for the past four years. Not only this, he was also threatening to kill her if she tells anyone. The 40-year-old father, whose identity has not been disclosed, is a resident of Chhatarpur district.

According to PTI, the man is on the run and has been booked by the Lavkush Police on Thursday. Besides being booked for rape under BNS, police has also pressed charges under POCSO as the man had been allegedly raping her daughter since she was underage. SP teams have been formed and police are on a lookout.

