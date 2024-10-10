 MP: 20-Year-Old Youth Dies On Spot After Speeding Container Hits His Bike In Dewas
The police registered a case against the accused driver and further investigations are underway.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 11:37 AM IST
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic accident has been reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas, where a speeding container trucker hit a bike on Wednesday. The 20-year-old youth died on the spot and his cousin has sustained minor injuries. The police has seized the container truck and further investigations are underway.

The deceased was identified as Suraj Baurasi (20), resident of Badi Gwal Toli of Indore.

According to information, Suraj along with his maternal uncle's son Mukul Baurasi and some other friends went to visit Mata Rani Temple in Devas on Wednesday night. Mukul and Suraj were on one bike while others also come with different vehicles. When they were returning to house, a over speeding container truck hit their bike near Shipra Bridge.

The on-lookers created ruckus, informed the police and police reached the spot. Both the youths were taken to the district hospital by ambulance where doctors declared Suraj dead. Mukul only sustained minor injuries.

The police registered a case against the accused driver and further investigations are underway. The police have seized the container truck.

The accident has sent shockwaves to the community. The residents demand strict enforcement of traffic regulations to prevent similar accidents to happen in future. Also, measures should be taken like increased CCTV surveillance and fines for over speeding.

