Madhya Pradesh: Man pulls trigger on younger brother over property dispute in Gwalior; victim critical

During an argument, Govind lost his cool and shot Gopal in the back using his illegal gun.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 01, 2022, 04:52 PM IST
Representative Image |
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man shot his younger brother over a property dispute in Gwalior on Thursday.

Police have arrested the accused elder brother while the victim has been admitted to Jaya Arogya Hospital where his condition is said to be critical.

The incident has been reported from Kota Wala Mohalla under Gwalior police station area where two siblings, Govind Tomar and Gopal Tomar lived together under the same roof. A property dispute was brewing between the siblings for a very long time.

According to reports, Gopal Tomar, the younger brother, went to the SP office to file a complaint regarding the dispute, on Wednesday. When Govind received information about Gopal filing a case with the police, he got angry and a heated argument ensued between the two on Thursday morning. Soon, Govind lost his cool and shot Gopal in the back using his illegally-possessed gun. Hearing the gunshot, the family members rushed to the spot and saw Gopal lying in a pool of blood. 

Gwalior police reached the crime scene on receiving information from the family members. Police have arrested Govind and registered a case of attempt to murder. His illegal gun has also been seized while further investigation in the matter is underway.

