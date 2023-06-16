Madhya Pradesh: Man Murders Parents With Pickaxe In Balaghat

Representative Image

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old man murdered his parents with a pickaxe in Gunai village under Hatta Police station on Wednesday night, official sources said on Thursday.

The man Saroj, who sells vegetables, was so angry for some unknown reason that he was throwing household goods here and there.

When his parents tried to quell his anger, he attacked them with a pick axe. The father of the youth died on the spot and his mother at the district hospital.

The police arrested the murderer. According to reports, the younger son of 64-year-old Rupchand, Saroj, had a dispute with his family, so he flew off the handle and began to throw household goods.

When his father tried to stop Saroj, he attacked his father with a pick axe.

On hearing the yells of Roopchand, his wife Kavita began to shout at Saroj who attacked his mother, too.

Their neighbours also reached the spot and sent the injured Kavita to the district hospital where she died.

A case was registered against Saroj at Hatta police station. In-charge of the police station Vijay Sanas said Saroj easily gets angry.