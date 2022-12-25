Madhya Pradesh: Man in Gwalior fatally shoots married girlfriend before turning gun on himself

Representative Photo |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man in Gwalior shot dead his married girlfriend in Mohangarh village of Bhitarwar police station in Gwalior before the man turned the gun on himself.

The accused, Pawan Jat, was taken to the Jairogya Hospital for treatment in critical condition.

The police reached the spot and started its investigation. Gwalior police said that Malti Chauhan was married to Sonu Chauhan two years ago.

Later, she got divorced. After which the relatives got her married on December 8 in Gwalior. On Saturday, Malti’s husband went to take her before which she was shot dead by Pawan.

Bhupendra Rana, father of Pawan Jat, said that he don’t know how Malti got shot and who shot his son Pawan.