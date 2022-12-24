Madhya Pradesh: CM to be chief guest at Vajpayee’s birth anniversary function in Gwalior

Atal Bihari Vajpayee | File Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be celebrated as Gwalior Gaurav Diwas on Sunday (December 25). Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be the chief guest at the function.

Atal Samman and Gwalior Gaurav Samman will be given on the occasion, sources said. Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Aman Ali Khan and Ayan Ali Khan will present Sarod recitals on the occasion.

Well-known Bhajan singer Anuradha Podwal and Sa Re Ga Ma fame singers will present songs, besides there will be all-India Kavi Sammelan. National poet Hariom Pawar will be honoured with Atal Samman. Gwalior Gaurav Samman will be presented to those who have contributed to five areas.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindie, in-charge minister of the district TulsiramSilawat and other dignitaries will take part in the function.

Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh held a meeting with the officials of various departments to ensure that the function is properly held.

Commissioner of municipal corporation Kishor Kanyal, chief executive officer Ashish Tiwari and other officials took part in the meeting. Besides, there were office-bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Chouhan appealed to the residents of Gwalior to light lamps on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Atal Bihar Vajpayee on December 25. He also reviewed the preparations for the function through video conferencing.