Madhya Pradesh: Leopard moves around city, foresters fail to catch in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two days have passed since the leopard entered the city, but the policemen and foresters have failed to catch it.

As the big cat was seen again on Thursday, the residents were in panic. It was near a burial ground in the Apaganj area of Gwalior city. The residents said that they had seen the pugmarks of the leopard at various places.

On getting information, a police team rushed to the spot and began to search for the big cat, but they could not find it anywhere.

When it was seen at Apaganj on Thursday night, the panic-stricken residents of the area shut their doors. In the morning, they discussed about the leopard, and asked their children not to go out.

According to the residents, the big cat was seen walking on a boundary wall near the burial ground. After this, it was again seen near Than Mill at 4am. The policemen searching for the leopard were seen running here and there in CCTV footage. The leopard is playing hide and seek with the policemen and foresters.

Just two days ago, the leopard was seen at Sikandar Kampu in Girwai area of the city. The residents saw it on CCTV camera and informed the police about it.

Revolver missing from police storeroom, retired S-I called

A retired sub-inspector was called for an inquiry into a missing revolver case. There was a complaint that one of the revolvers which were deposited at the Thatipur police station before the civic elections went missing. Additional superintendent of police Amit Sanghi asked sub-inspector Anar Singh to reach the police station for inquiry.

The owner of the revolver Neelesh Sharma lodged a complaint through the CM Helpline, as he did not get any satisfactory reply from the cops about his weapon, despite his visit to the police station several times.

According to reports, Sharma deposited his licensed revolver at the Thatipur police station onJune 8, because the Election Commission had declared the model code of conduct for the civic elections.

After the elections, when Sharma went to the police station to take back his revolver, he was not given any reply to his query. He made several rounds of the police station between August and October, but he did not get any satisfactory reply from the cops.

When he lodged a complaint through the CM Helpline, the police plunged into action. The Gwalior district administration then called retired sub-inspector Anar Singh to the police station for the questioning.