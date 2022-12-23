Madhya Pradesh: Contractual workers protest in Gwalior by shaving their heads

FP Photo |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Contractual health workers who are on an indefinite strike since last week protested against the government by shaving their heads on Friday at the Phoolbagh intersection of Gwalior city.

Health workers demanded to reinstate the outsourced employees who were removed from their jobs and asked to regularize them.

Strike of contract workers going on across MP

About 32,000 contractual health workers have been continuously protesting for their demands and holding an indefinite strike in the district.

Workers also protested against government policies.

“Government should fulfill our demands as soon as possible, if our demands are not fulfilled, we will agitate aggressively in upcoming elections and the government has to bear this,” said a contractual health worker.