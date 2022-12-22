Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior police penalise minor motorists, recover Rs 40k as fines

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior traffic police conducted an inspection drive in the city to tighten reins on motorists who were minors and were riding two-wheelers without a license, the police said on Thursday.

The traffic police officials said that a total of 40 minor motorists were reprimanded and penalised. They added that a total of Rs 40,000 (40 thousand) were collected as fines in the inspection drive.

The Gwalior traffic police personnel stated that the inspection drives were a part of the campaign to keep a check on motorists and ensure that they are above 18 years of age. The inspection drives were conducted in the Kampu locality of Gwalior, during which many minor boys riding bikes and scooties were stopped and driving license was sought from them.

As the boys were minors, they failed to come up with driving license, after which they were reprimanded and penalised. The police personnel also advised them to ride/drive only after procuring a license and after wearing a helmet.

The total fine amount collected from the inspection drives turned out to be close to Rs 40 thousand.

Last accused in connection with grain merchant robbery case nabbed

Gwalior police apprehended the eighth and the last accused involved in robbing a grain merchant of Rs 35 lakhs on Thursday, the police said. The police have also seized a country-made pistol, bike used in committing the crime and Rs 6 lakh from his possession.

A total of eight accused had robbed a grain merchant in Gwalior of Rs 35 lakhs, by threatening him and opening fire in the air on November 22 in broad daylight. The police had sprung into action and had swooped down on seven accused earlier, while the eighth one was absconding. He was arrested following a tip-off.