MP: Blessing Bled Chimanga, a popular sextet from Zimbabwe creates magic with his music at the Tansen festival 2022 in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Zimbabwean percussionist and singer Blessing Bled Chimanga recently performed in Gwalior at the 98th edition of Tansen Samaroh, 2022.

Spreading the message of love and separation though their music, Chimanga along with his six-piece band members took the centre stage and performed songs from his latest album Simply Me and many from the past albums. The singer is known for songs Like and Ndozvandiri, both from the latest album, Simply Me.

Known for their unique musical style and pure African sound credited to Blessing Chimanga's lead vocals, the band members with bass (Igiel Njolomah), saxophone (Tulani Kuwani), and guitar (Tulani Kuwani) wooed the audiences with their groovy rhythms. Tapiwa Chishiri's heavy drums paired harmoniously with Milicent Chigariro and Elisha Zimbeva's vocals added mesmerising fun to the musical morning, while Chimanga's improvisation with Marimba kept audience wanting for more.

Organised by Ustad Allauddin Khan Sangeet and Kala Academy, Madhya Pradesh, and Sanskriti Parishad, Bhopal, the five-day Tansen Samaroh 2022 pays tribute to the musical maestro Tansen. Artistes from many parts of the world have come to perform at the musical extravaganza.