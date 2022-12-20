Madhya Pradesh: Another leopard found roaming freely on Gwalior streets, watch CCTV video

A screengrab of the CCTV footage |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Several incidents of leopards roaming around in residential areas are being reported from across the state. In a similar fashion of events, a leopard was spotted roaming on the streets of Gwalior on Monday night.

The incident has been caught on the CCTV camera installed in the area behind Sikandar Kampu Kushwaha Market in the city. Locals have informed the police of the beasts movements.

According to the locals, a leopard has been seen roaming in the deserted street behind Sikandar Kampu Kushwaha market of Girwai police station area. Last night around 1:00 pm, the street dogs of the area started barking at the leopard.

Hearing the barks, some people came to their terrace to look at what had happened. This is when they saw the wild animal moving freely on the streets.

The locals then checked the CCTV installed in the area. The whole movement of the leopard roaming in the street has been captured in the CCTV.

On receiving the information from the local residents, the Gwalior police have informed the Forest Department about the incident.

District Forest Officer (DFO) Brijendra Srivastava said, “We have just received information about this and a team of the Forest Department has been sent to verify its veracity. We are also talking with the local people living here and have alerted them to keep their cattles safe.”

