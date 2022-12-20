Madhya Pradesh: Tansen music festival begins with notes of Shehnai in Gwalior

Additional collector HB Sharma, sub-divisional magistrate Pradeep Singh Tomar and others were present at the function. | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The 98th Tansen Music festival began with the notes of Shehnai, Harikathsa and laying of Chaadar at the tomb of Tansen in Hajira on Monday morning.

The main function will be held on the premises of Tansen’s tomb. The stage at Chennakeshav temple, where the main function will be held, has been prepared on the pattern of Chennakeshav temple.

At daybreak, Majid Khan and his company played Sehnai. After that, Dholibua Maharaj Nathpanth Sant Sachhinand Nath delivered a spiritual sermon. He also presented a devotional song composed by Kabir.

Additional collector HB Sharma, sub-divisional magistrate Pradeep Singh Tomar and others were present at the function.

The music festival will continue for five days.

Eminent flutist from Mumbai Nityanand Haldipur will be honoured with Tansen Sammam for 2021. Samved Society for Performing Art will be feted with Raja Mansingh Tomar Samman.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia have been to the function as special guests. Tourism and Culture of the state Usha Thakur will preside over the function in which the artists will be honoured. There will be ten conferences on music this year.

Saffron colour suits only saints: Hansraj Hans

Eminent Sufi singer and member of Parliament Hansraj Hans said on Monday that saffron is the colour of saints, and it only suits them. He made the statement in connection with the row over Pathan, a film starring Shahrukh Khan and Deepika padukone.

Hansraj Hans was in Gwalior to take part in Tansen Music Festival. He told media persons that nobody should hurt the sentiments of any community.

He also called Pakistani foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto as “Pappu.” He made the state reacting to the remark that Bhutto made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also appreciated Modi and said it is difficult to become a leader like him.