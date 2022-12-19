Madhya Pradesh: Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb's Tansen ceremony begins in Gwalior

FP Photo |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The 98th World Music Tansen ceremony begins today in Gwalior, while remembering Tansen harikatha by Hindu community and Milad by Muslim community were organised at Samadhi sthal.

Tansen ceremony is famous for the Ganga- Jamuni Tehzeeb, due to the unique ways that the Hindu and Muslim communities honour Tansen in their own way.

The ceremony started with “Harikatha of Dholi Bua Maharaj” and “Milad Sharif’s music”. Later, the tombs of flute king Tansen and Sufi Sant Mohmad Gaus were covered with chadar.

Artists to be honoured

Nityanand Haldikar, a well-known flautist, will be honoured by "Tansen Alkaran" in the evening, and Mumbai's Samved Society will receive the "Raja Man Singh Tomar National Award."

All the Tansen promoters and followers were excited about the event. Artists from different states visited Gwalior especially, to attend and perform in event from 19-23 December.

The feature of this ceremony is equality of all religions. The live darshan of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb is created in ceremonies where Muslim community people are the viewers of Shiv-Tandav and Ram- Katha.

In February 1924, this ceremony was started under the Scindia princely period who celebrated this ceremony as a yearly gathering.

This ceremony looks like a world music festival.

