Gwalior: Police foil bid to break ATM in Hazira area

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The undergarment-clad gang tried to break an ATM in Hazira area to take out money from it in the city on Saturday, the police said.

The police added that the gang’s attempt was foiled as Hazira police personnel reached the spot on time.

The Hazira police officials stated that the gang had been operating in Gwalior for past 10 years. Its members wear only undergarments and rob people.

However, the alarm rang at the Gwalior police headquarters, after which the Hazira police were alerted, who rushed to the spot but the gang members fled by then.

The police looked for members of the gang and search operation was on for the entire night but no leads were received. “Further investigation is underway,” Hazira police officials said.