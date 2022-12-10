e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: Taloja Police arrests three in ATM card swap cheating; 97 cards recovered

Taloja police have arrested three persons and claimed to have solved at least three cases of debit card swap cheating at ATM kiosks under Taloja police station. The police also recovered a total of 97 debit cards from them.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 01:07 PM IST
Representative pic
The arrested accused were identified as Ganesh Londte, 24, a resident of Ulhasnagar, Ajay Yadav, 25, a resident of Ulhasnagar and Vicky Pillay, 28, a resident of Ambernath.

They were arrested when they had come to commit another crime, said police.

When they were interrogated, they confessed to having committed crimes in Navi Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Pune, Ratnagiri and Latur areas. They used one auto-rickshaw to commit crimes. The police also seized the rickshaw.

According to police, they were nabbed after police checked CCTV footage of at least cad swipe crimes. Based on the information, the police laid a trap and when they came in an auto-rickshaw, they were followed and caught.

When they were frisked, the police found 97 ATM cards with them. “They used to target people who could not withdraw money and in order to assist them, they used to take their PIN number and swap cards with another they have,” said an official from Taloja police station. 

