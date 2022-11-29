Madhya Pradesh: Man held for repeatedly raping married woman in Bhopal

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 40-year-old married woman multiple times by blackmailing her in Kolar locality of state capital Bhopal, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused is a neighbour of the married woman.

Kolar police station in-charge Chandrakant Patel said that the accused had befriended the woman around a year and half ago.

According to the police official, the accused then raped the woman by mixing intoxicants her tea and clicked some objectionable photographs and videos. Later, he started blackmailing her and violated her several times.

Fed up with the harassment, the woman accompanied by family members reached the Kolar police station lodged a complaint against the accused.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the accused. He will be produced before the court today, SHO Patel added.

