Bhopal: Annual sports meet held at Anand Vihar School

Annual sports meet at Anand Vihar School

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An annual sports meet was organised at Anand Vihar School on Monday. The students participated with fervour and excitement.

The programme began with the guard of honour and welcoming chief guest Rajiv Verma, a film, TV and theatre actor. Anand Vihar School principal Shailesh Zope welcomed the chief guest with a bouquet.

All the participants marched house-wise, saluting Verma, president of Vanita Samaj Archana Bagchi, chairperson Madhu Saran, secretary Jivan Rao and treasurer Krishna Vijayvergiya. Soon after the March, all participants took the oath of playing a fair game with honesty and team spirit.

The function began with Madhya Pradesh Gaan followed by cycle race and other events. Verma motivated the children go for holistic development.