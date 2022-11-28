e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Annual sports meet held at Anand Vihar School

Bhopal: Annual sports meet held at Anand Vihar School

The programme began with the guard of honour and welcoming chief guest Rajiv Verma, a film, TV and theatre actor.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 28, 2022, 10:10 PM IST
article-image
Annual sports meet at Anand Vihar School |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An annual sports meet was organised at Anand Vihar School on Monday. The students participated with fervour and excitement.

The programme began with the guard of honour and welcoming chief guest Rajiv Verma, a film, TV and theatre actor. Anand Vihar School principal Shailesh Zope welcomed the chief guest with a bouquet.

All the participants marched house-wise, saluting Verma, president of Vanita Samaj Archana Bagchi, chairperson Madhu Saran, secretary Jivan Rao and treasurer Krishna Vijayvergiya. Soon after the March, all participants took the oath of playing a fair game with honesty and team spirit.

The function began with Madhya Pradesh Gaan followed by cycle race and other events. Verma motivated the children go for holistic development.

Read Also
Indore Sports Update: Indore wins overall championship in state-level Taekwondo competition
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Many areas in dark as streetlights don’t function

Bhopal: Many areas in dark as streetlights don’t function

Bhopal: Over 1,100 SI posts lying vacant in MP, many aspirants miss the bus over age criteria

Bhopal: Over 1,100 SI posts lying vacant in MP, many aspirants miss the bus over age criteria

Bhopal: Traffic diversion in place from Dec 1-25

Bhopal: Traffic diversion in place from Dec 1-25

Madhya Pradesh: In death, 23-year-old ‘A promising cricketer’ gifts life to 7 people

Madhya Pradesh: In death, 23-year-old ‘A promising cricketer’ gifts life to 7 people

Bhopal: BMC submits fire audit report to CMHO City’s 193 hospitals lack fire safety measures

Bhopal: BMC submits fire audit report to CMHO City’s 193 hospitals lack fire safety measures