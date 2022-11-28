Indore Sports Update: Indore wins overall championship in state-level Taekwondo competition

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A state-level Taekwondo competition was held in Morena, in which Indore won 19 gold, 4 silver and 14 bronze medals and clinched the overall championship title. The winners were awarded by Mayor’s wife Juhi Pushyamitra Bhargav . Vishwamitra awardee Virendra Pawar and chairman of District Taekwondo Association Mithilesh Kemre were present.

IDCA’ A’ Grade Cricket Tournament; SS commune is champion



In the IDCA ‘A’ grade cricket tournament, the final was played between SS Commune and Indore Sports at Gymkhana ground, in which Indore Sports, batting first, scored 144 runs in 42 overs. Aditya Singh Chauhan contributed maximum 25 runs. Sahil Sheikh and Bhumesh Mujalda took 3 wicket each and Manoj Pandey and Suraj Vashisht took 2 wickets. In reply SS Commune scored 149 runs losing 2 wickets in 26 overs and won the match by 8 wickets and won the title. Tanay Jain scored 74 and Krishna Soni made 50 not out. Ishan Choudhary and Shubham Sharma took 1 wicket each.