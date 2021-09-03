e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 12:31 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Man held for creating fake website to dupe job seekers

The cyber crooks had posted an advertisement of job vacancy in the forest department on a website.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo

Representative Photo

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The team of state cyber cell has made a second arrest from Maharashtra in connection with creating fake websites and posting government job advertisements. One person was arrested earlier.

The cyber crooks had posted an advertisement of job vacancy in the forest department on a website. They had copied content from the official website of the department to create a fake one. They had also charged a fee of Rs 500 from the aspirants, said the cops.

The forest department had lodged a police complaint on March 31, stating that some miscreants had created a fake website http://mpforestgov.info/mpforest.gov.in/index.html using content from their official website https://mpforest.gov.in/.

During an investigation, the cops arrested prime accused Raju Lakshman Kekant from Chandrapur in Maharashtra.

Based on his statements, the police team arrested co-accused Amardeep Ramdas Dongre while one of their associates is on the run. Police said one of the accused is on the run. Raju had got the fake SIM cards issued for creating the website against Rs 10,000.

Dongre would run the website with the third accused Vineet Nagrale. Nagrale, who is on the run, is also facing several charges in Chandrapur, said cops.

Raju on the other hand is facing 15 cases of job frauds in a local police station at Chandrapur.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Three killed, 10 injured in a road mishap in Borali village, Dhar

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 12:31 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal