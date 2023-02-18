Madhya Pradesh: Man having lunch suddenly falls unconscious, dies on spot; incident caught on CCTV

e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Man having lunch suddenly falls unconscious, dies on spot; incident caught on CCTV

Though the death seems to be natural, the police are still investigating the matter.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 18, 2023, 01:39 PM IST
article-image
Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, an employee of Malthone Toll plaza on NH-44 suddenly fell unconscious while having lunch, and died on the spot. This horrifying incident was caught on CCTV installed at the toll plaza.

The video of the incident is now going viral on social media.

The deceased employee was named Udal Yadav. He went to have lunch in his room when the incident happened. When the other employees present at the spot saw Udal lying near the bench, they rushed him to a community health centre where he was declared dead.

